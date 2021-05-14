Labella: Only 1 out of 170 establishments serving liquor violated health protocol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One establishment out of the 170 establishments, which have been issued a special permit to serve liquor by the Cebu City government, has not been compliant with the health protocols of the city.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that after he lifted the liquor ban on Monday, May 10, nearly all of the establishments had since been compliant with health protocols except for one establishment, which violated social distancing protocols.

Labella said that the establishment, whom he refused to name pending investigation, had been issued a show-cause order.

“We have issued 170 permits and only one out of them has violated the social distancing protocol,” said the mayor.

Labella said that he was happy that the business establishments were following the health protocols of 50 percent capacity, social distancing and regular disinfection.

As for that lone establishment that had been reported to have violated the social distancing protocol, he warned owner and the management that if they would continue to do so, they would eventually lose their special permits.

For the first offense, an establishment will face a warning from the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

They will lose their special permits on the second offense, and their business permits on the third offense.

The mayor appealed to the establishments to not abuse the lifting of the liquor ban and risk another surge of the coronavirus cases.

The BPLO recently said they would continue to train establishments for the implementation of the health protocols before releasing special permits.

/dbs