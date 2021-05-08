Oplan Bulabog nets 135 curfew violators in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Curfew violators make up the bulk of the 178 people apprehended during last night’s (May 7) Oplan Bulabog in Cebu City.

There were 135 individuals out of the 178 apprehended who were curfew violators, said Police Lieutenant Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Parilla said that Cebu City’s curfew would start at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

He said that the other violators included those who failed to wear face masks, those who failed to secure quarantine passes, and those who sold liquor without a special permit from the Cebu City government.

He also said that among those apprehended were 36 minors, who were rescued by the police and turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The other violators were turned over by the police to Cebu City’s Prevention Restoration Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) Team.

Parilla said that they conducted Oplan Bulabog on May 7 or two days after the Cebu City government lifted the city’s liquor ban.

Oplan Bulabog is a CCPO program focusing on monitoring quarantine violators as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also said that even if the liquor ban had already been lifted, there were still remaining protocols that establishment owners and customers would need to follow.

He also clarified that only those establishments with special liquor permits would only be allowed to serve liquor inside their establishments and that they should guarantee following the 50 percent seating capacity rule.

Parilla said that last night they inspected 174 establishments and all of them were found to follow the requirements.

He also said that one of the areas they focused on for the operation in Cebu City was Barangay Mabolo where they expected an influx of customers to visit several resto-bars in the area.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, Mabolo police chief, for his part, said that six policemen of the station inspected 11 resto-bars from 9:30 to 11 p.m. in Barangay Mabolo and they all secured the needed requirements for them to operate.

With their Oplan Bulabog, Parilla reminds policemen deployed in the operation to always be courteous to the public but be stern in seeing violations.

“Be courteous sa tanan natong adtuon nga mga establishments. Kung naay makig argue ngadto, ayaw lang ninyog tubayi unless kung mu violate na…hangtod kaya, utmost respect lang gyud,” Parilla asserted.

(Be courteous to anyone in all establishments. If there is someone who would try to argue with you, ignore them unless they violate the health protocols. As much as possible, practice utmost respect to all.)



