Labella appeals: Faster release of COVID test results for arriving ROFs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said that he would want the test results of returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) to be released faster.

He said that many ROFs, who are residents of the city, would have to wait days to get their results and were forced to be isolated for that period of time only to turn out with a negative result.

The mayor said that he supported the policy of Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to allow the ROFs entry through the airport without a long isolation period as long as they would get a negative test result.

His only appeal is that the results be released immediately so that these ROFs, who have longed to be with their families, can already go home.

“Kung motest gani na ig negative pwede na. Pero ako lang hangyo nga ang results sa test must be sooner than later aron makauli na sila sa ilang families,” said Labella.

(If they are tested and it will turn out negative then it is okay [for them to be released]. But I am appealing that the results of the test must be sooner than later so that they can go home to their families.)

The mayor said that if the Cebu City resident ROF would test negative, then he or she must immediately be brought home.

Only if the ROF is positive will the city transfer the person to an isolation center in the city or at their residences for home isolation.

For the mayor, the policy of the entire island works well, but improvements can be made to ensure that the ROFs can go home as soon as possible.

“Kung negative sila pwede na sila ihatod pauli. Unsa pa may dugayan?” said the mayor.

(If their tests are negative then please give them a ride home. What are we waiting for?)

The mayor has assured ROFs going home to the city that the government will assist them in returning home to their barangays.

Related Stories

‘One-Island’ swab policy for ROFs eyed in entire Cebu

Capitol imposes requirements for inbound overseas passengers transiting Cebu

No international flights to land at MCIA on May 14-15

Free swab tests for returning Filipino travelers at Mactan Cebu Int’l Airport

/dbs