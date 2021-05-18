Come Celebrate with Us!

Milestones are monumental in each and every individual, etched deeply in our hearts which is why we celebrate these glorious and happy events with our friends and family. However, with the present pandemic we’re experiencing, it is hard to look for a venue that can guarantee our safety and convenience.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu made certain that our valued guests are able to celebrate their milestone with us in a safe and convenient manner. For one, we constantly make sure that all of our staff as well as our guests follow health and safety protocols.

We also made sure that our venue is clean, presentable, and disinfected prior to each event so you would be able to be in the safe and secure moment with your loved ones.

Topped with our best Cebuano hospitality, our food and venue package is surely suited within your budget as you celebrate your milestones with us. For rates starting at Php 500.00 / pax with minimum of 30 pax, we offer versatile venues that will make your gatherings unforgettable here at Bayfront Hotel Cebu. Please feel free to reach us at our Facebook page, visit our website: www.bayfronthotelcebu.com or email us at [email protected]. You can also reach us at +63 32 230 6777 or at mobile numbers +63 917 876 5795 and +63 917 876 5816.

Whether it is a wedding, a debut, christening, birthdays, anniversaries, or any milestone you wish to celebrate with your friends, family, and loved ones, #ComeCelebrateWithUs your treasured moments and milestones safely here with us at Bayfront Hotel Cebu.

