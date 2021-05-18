Governors, mayors included in jab top priority list

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday said all governors and mayors would be included in the A1 priority list of recipients of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases issued on Monday a resolution prioritizing local chief executives regardless of the risk classification of their areas of jurisdiction.

The Palace said local executives were now on the same level as health workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.