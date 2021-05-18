Castlevania voice actor Alejandra Reynoso finds Filipino artist’s creation ‘absolutely perfect’

“The finale was beautiful. I have no words,” Spykeee added. He also thanked the show’s director, Samuel Deats, for “[making] many people smile, laugh, cry and continue on living.”
Drew Sypha and Trevor. Our heroes can finally get their deserved rest.
The fan art was seen by Reynoso, who commented by praising Spykee’s work.
“This is absolutely perfect,” she said. The response appeared to have taken the artist by surprise as he replied with a blushing face emoji, along with a thank you message for Reynoso.
“Thank you, Sypha. Thank you for all [the] hard work!” he said.
Spykee and Reynoso also appeared to have exchanged treats for each other, with Spykee offering to send a high-resolution version of the fan art and Reynoso also intending to send a “gift” for him.
That is incredibly kind. Only if you allow me to send you a gift as well. 🤘
— Alejandra Reynoso (@AleReyn0s0) May 15, 2021
Spykee creates various anime and video game-inspired works, some of which he shows to fellow fans on social media.
Meanwhile, Reynoso has lent her voice to animated characters such as Flora of “Winx Club” and Elena Schnurr of “G.I. Joe Renegades.” She also provided additional voices for the video games Just Cause 4 and Red Dead Redemption II.
Castlevania’s fourth season is reportedly the last one following the same set of characters from the original video game, Deadline stated last month. Its universe may still be explored in further seasons, but with a new set of characters, streaming service Netflix revealed. JB