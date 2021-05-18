Yamyamin wins second weekly crown in Cepca chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former Cebu Professionals and Executives Chess Association (Cepca) grand finals champion Rosendo Yamyamin flexed his winning form by dominating the weekly Cepca online chess tournament last Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The 40-year old Yamyamin, a former varsity woodpusher of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) who won the overall title in 2019, topped the All-Cepcans arena by scoring 12.0 points in the 13-round Swiss system competition.

It was Yamyamin’s second victory in this season after he topped the competition in March.

Read: Labadan, Yamyamin top CEPCA weekly online chess tourney

Antonio Cabibil finished with 10.0 points to settle for second place while Michael Tinga had 9.0 points for third place.

National Masters’ Jasper Rom (8.5) and Rogelio Enriquez Jr. (8.0) landed in fourth and fifth places, respectively, while Amado Olea Jr. (8.0) completed the top six in the competition.

Meanwhile, Filemon Kapuno III topped the Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena with his 34-point performance.

Kapuno III, a 43-year old architect, bested former weekly champion Kristina Belano, who settled for second place with 30 points. Dr. Leo Lofranco placed third with 26 points.

Engineer Eladio Lim III claimed the fourth spot with 20 points while Sheila Khan Sepanton completed the top five with 17 points.

The weekly tournament is sponsored by Cepca president Engr. Jerry Maratas, Jimmy Ty Jr. and Lofranco.

/bmjo