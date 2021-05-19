GM Torre to deliver inspirational message in Toledo chess event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, chess Grand Master (GM), Eugene Torre will deliver his inspirational message for the upcoming “First Toledo City Hinulawan Festival 3-on-3 and Kiddies Chess Tournament” via online.

The two-day wood pushing tournament is slated for June 5-6, 2021, and is organized by the Toledo Trojans and the LGU of Toledo City.

The tournament will also serve as one of the sporting events for Toledo’s Hinulawan Festival.

The Trojans’ team owner Atty. Jeah Gacang told CDN Digital that GM Torre, the first Asian GM in chess is not yet allowed to travel.

GM Torre is supposed to be the event’s special guest and speaker. However, since he could not make it there physically, he will instead deliver his inspirational message in a video online.

The tournament will feature a unique 3-on-3 team competition and a kiddies category. It will have a nine-round Swiss system rapid format with 15 minutes of playing time each round plus a five-second increment.

The 3-on-3 team competition will feature woodpushers who have an average rating of 2050 in the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP).

The Trojans team manager, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr. said that they can accommodate up to 60 teams in the 3-on-3 competition but only 50 kids in the kiddies category to ensure the compliance of minimum safety and health protocols in the venue.

He revealed that the Trojans themselves will field in their own team as well as teams from the RiChessMasters, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Dumaguete, Negros, and Bacolod.

The champion squad in the 3-on-3 category will walk away with a whopping P20,000 purse. The second placers will receive P15,000 and the third placers P10,000. The fourth to 10th finishers will also receive cash prizes as well as the board one to three medalists.

Meanwhile, the kiddies champion will pocket P5,000 while the second and third placers will get P3,000 and P2,000, respectively. Fourth to 10th placers will get cash while the top female competitor will pocket P2,000.

Registration is free in both categories. To register visit the Toledo Trojans Facebook page.

Poloyapoy added that they are still finalizing the tournament’s official venue since the Toledo City Megadome will be used for another activity on the same day the tournament opens. /rcg