City Hall execs to inspect club caught holding disco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials from the Cebu City Government will be inspecting the club in Gen. Maxilom Avenue caught holding a disco without proper permits last May 14.

Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, head of the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), said the management of the club and authorities from the city hall met again on Wednesday, May 19, to discuss the establishment’s fate after its special permit to serve liquor was temporarily suspended.

Limquiaco also said they will be visiting the property on Thursday, May 20 to check what aspects should be changed in order for the suspension to be lifted.

“Nag meet na mi sa Clubholic, elaborated to them the decision and kung unsa ila kelangan i-change. Mag conduct ang EOC (Emergency Operations Center) cluster heads ug inspection tomorrow para ma tan-aw kung unsay angay usbon na ilang i-comply dapat,” said Limquiaco.

(We met with Clubholic, elaborated to them the decision and what needs to be changed. EOC cluster heads will be conducting an inspection tomorrow to see if what needs to be changed for compliance.)

EOC head and Councilor Joel Garganera, for his part, said they are expecting to hold more meetings with the club’s management in the coming days.

“(There’s) nothing final yet, it will be a series of meetings… Kami sa EOC, dili mi maghatag ug kalisod labi na sa mga negosyante. Maghatag me ug giya aron mahalikay sa COVID ug aron motunhay ang negosyo,” said Garganera.

“Pero sa mga dili mosunod sa atong mga lagda, dili sad mi magpanuko mopasira, apan ang tanan ipaagi sa gitawag nato ug ‘due process’,” he added. /rcg

