Former drug personality killed in Alegria

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 21,2021 - 10:03 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police in Alegria town, southwestern Cebu are investigating the killing of a former drug personality in the town on Thursday night, May 20, 2021.

Police identified the victim as motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) driver Ronal Javierto, who was shot by still an unidentified assailant in Barangay Proper Compostela in Alegria.

Alegria police are currently working to find leads on the possible identity of the suspect behind the shooting that transpired past 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a police report from Alegria Police Station, they received a call from personnel of the Alegria Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) about a shooting incident in the said area.

When police responded to the area, they found the bloodied body of the victim lying on a grassy road.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was on board his motorcycle when an unidentified individual armed with an unknown caliber shot him multiple times in different parts of his body.

The victim was brought to the MJ Cuenco Memorial Hospital in the neighboring town of Malabuyoc, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

According to non-uniformed personnel Flor Pardo of the Alegria Police Station, Javierto was arrested for illegal drugs in December 2018 and was released due to a plea bargaining agreement last 2019.

As of this posting, investigators are still in the area conducting further investigation. They are checking whether there are any witnesses who can provide them leads on this incident.

