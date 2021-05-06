Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 81-year-old man in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU, Philippines — An 81-year-old man is the second shooting victim in Mandaue City, today, May 6, 2021.

Rodulfo Seno Bihag, a resident of Zone 5, Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen at past 12 p.m. outside his house in the barangay.

According to initial police investigation, Bihag was about to enter the gate of his house when two men on board a black Skygo motorcycle with no plate number arrived, and then the backrider pulled out a gun and shot Bihag several times.

The motorcycle-riding gunmen then fled on the direction of Sitio Pilit in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

Bihag was rushed to the North General Hospital in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, but the attending physician there declared him dead on arrival.

Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered four empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene in Barangay Canduman.

Earlier in the day, at past 2 a.m., Fernando Derain Berbesada, 39 years old, a habal-habal driver died after he was hit by a stray bullet as he was sleeping beside his live-in partner inside his house in Sitio Lalin, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City.

READ: Stray bullet kills habal-habal driver in Mandaue

Police Major Marvin Fegarido, chief of the MCPO Police Station 3 or the Basak Police Station, said in their initial investigation on the stray bullet case and based on the statements of witnesses, that there were two men on motorcycles, who were seen arguing on the street.

Fegarido said the witnesses told police that one of the motorcycle drivers must have pulled out a gun, then shot at the one he was arguing with and missed.

He said that the bullet must have hit the room of Berbesada and hit him on the head.

Berbesada was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

“Nakita nato sa sirkumstansiya. Nakita nato nga ang biktima dili siya ang tuyo nga nahulog lang nga naigo sa stray bullet. Mukuha sad ta og dugang testimony, we will also coordinate with our neighboring municipalities basin naay poy reported nga nahitabo with regards nga atong maconnect,” said Fegarido.

(We saw that it was just circumstantial. We saw the the victim was not the intended target. It just so happens that he was hit by the stray bullet. We will gather more testimonies, we will coordinate with our neighboring municipalities, perhaps, there was a reported incident there that we can connect to the crime here.)

Related Story

Man stabs ex-girlfriend out of jealousy