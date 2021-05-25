Cebuano netizens prefer “face-to-face classes’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Most Cebuano netizens prefer to bring back the traditional face-to-face classes.

This, according to the results of the poll the CDN Digital team published on Monday evening (May 25, 2021) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, asked netizens about their thoughts regarding flexible learning.

There were 14 from Facebook, 3 from Twitter, and 6 from Instagram who voted for the face-to-face classes, while there were 6 from Facebook and 1 from Twitter who still want to continue with the flexible learning.

Flexible learning, which is done through the use of both learning modules and online classes, is now the new normal in education here in the Philippines as a safety standard to protect students from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The pandemic school year (2020-2021) started in October last year and will end this July.