CCMC Phase 4 construction awaits awarding of contract

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Almost six months since the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) opened its first three floors to outpatients, the Phase 4 construction of the project remains unstarted.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has promised that the CCMC’s construction will be hastened under his administration after the project has been delayed for over six years now.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the chairperson of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) recently signed a notice for post-qualification to a construction firm based in Albay province.

The construction firm is considered the lowest bidder of the bidding process of Phase 2 of the CCMC, which involves the remaining floors of the ten-story building.

This bidder, considered as the Lowest Calculated Responsive Bid, will go through a post-qualification assessment on whether it is equipped to take on the P500 million contract.

In a press conference on May 27, 2021, Labella said the process would really take time because the assessment will come from various agencies in the city.

“Naa man gyod post-qualification requirements so ila panang gi-analyze karon. Gani duna pay plano ang local finance committee nga dungagan og supplemental budget para mahuman gyod ang CCMC.”

“But it is being evaluated by OBO (Office of the Building Official), DEPW (Department of Engineering and Public Works), CCMC admin, and other concerned departments. Once makumpleto na ilang study mahatag na nato (contract) kay importante and post-qualification,” said the mayor.

The signed document by the BAC will still be evaluated by the necessary agencies causing the further delay of the construction.

Consequently, the awarding of the contract is under the authority of the mayor. Labella said he is waiting for the final recommendation to finally award the contract and issue a notice to proceed.

Still, Labella assured the public that the contract will be awarded and the long-awaited CCMC will soon see completion in the coming months. /rcg