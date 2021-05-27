90 Lapu individuals receive first Pfizer dose

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 90 individuals from Lapu-Lapu City has received their first dose of Pfizer’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, said that among these individuals are from the A2 and A3 priority groups, which consist of senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, respectively.

She said that they were transported by the city’s vaccination van from the city hall to Chong Hua Hospital in Mandaue City, a vaccination site for Pfizer.

Carungay said that 100 individuals were supposed to receive the vaccine yesterday, but 10 of them didn’t show up.

“Duna silay prior appointment unya wala sila ka-apprehend nga kanang adlawa atong vaccination,” Carungay said.

She added that those who were vaccinated with Pfizer has not also manifested any adverse effect of the vaccine.

Carungay revealed that they also submitted 250 master-listed individuals to the Department of Health for the next batch of inoculation for Pfizer.

“Ingon man sila as much as possible, mas maayo nga daghan ang inyong mahatag. So wala sila mohatag ug specific nga number nga as long as apil sila sa priority group,” she added.

She said that they might be inoculated on Friday, May 28, 2021, or on Monday, May 31, 2021. /rcg