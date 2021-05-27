Low turnout of vaccinees noted in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has noticed a low response to the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the spokesperson of DOH-7, said that the city has only recorded less than one percent of its target population for the vaccine.

Loreche said that as of the moment, from the 280,000 target population of the city, they have only inoculated around 1,289 individuals with the complete doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She added that around 3,189 individuals have also received their first dose of the vaccine.

“Na-notice gyud nato nga ang response rate sa mga taga Lapu-Lapu dili kaayo maayo in terms of pagpamakuna. So mao na nga I think this forum nga gihimo ni Mayor Chan is very good kay para ang atong mga leaders mismo will be the one who will actually encourage sa ilang barangay nga magpabakuna,” Chan said.

Loreche said that the city will also prepare for the mass vaccination of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, the Lapu-Lapu City Government has conducted a vaccination orientation, together with barangay officials.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who attended the activity, said that the city will also conduct a house-to-house registration, for those who want to be inoculated.

Chan said that a registration form will be distributed to each barangay.

“So ang atoa para mapaspas nato nga ma-replenish dayon nato ang atong vaccine, kinahanglan nga tanan na ang atong panawagan nga magpa-vaccine. Bisan dili paka senior citizen, pwede naka,” Chan said.

He added that to encourage the barangays to participate in the vaccination drive, the city will also give incentives to them, which will be managed by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Annabeth Cuizon, head of CSWDO, said that the incentives will be in a form of a cash-for-work program.

She said that every completed registration form will be equivalent to P1.

Cuizon, however, clarified that those who will participate in the program would need to undergo an orientation.

This is to give them knowledge about the vaccine so that they can help in convincing other people to participate to be vaccinated.

“Sa pagkakaron ang atong gi-orient ang tanang member sa Kalipi, ang tanang membro sa daycare, ang tanang membro sa Erpat, in fact atong giapil ang mga PWDs kay sa ila naa man pod na silay federation. So daghan ni sila para daghan pod tang makuha nga vaccines, unya tabang sad ang barangay,” Cuizon said. /rcg