P8M lost in Cebu City hardware store fire
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fire burned a hardware store located along T. Padilla Extension, Barangay Tejero in Cebu City shortly after midnight on Wednesday, June 2.
The fire burned P8 million worth of properties, says Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Department.
A certain June Jaime Abadinas was also reported injured.
Arceo said that the fire alarm was reported at 12:22 a.m. It was raised to second alarm at 12:33 a.m. before the fire was placed under control 24 minutes later.
The fire happened while the Cebu City and the rest of central and northern Cebu remained under signal no. 1 because of #DantePH.
Cebu City fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the dawn fire as of this writing.
Photos below are courtesy of CDRRMO and the Cebu City Fire Office:
