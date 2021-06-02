Ellen and Derek show off flexibility, strength in IG photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Relationship goals?

More like fitness goals!

Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and beau Derek Ramsay showed off their strength and flexibility in photos recently shared by the Cebuana on her Instagram account.

In the first post, Adarna showcased her flexible body by bending backward while balancing on Ramsay’s leg.

To those who know Adarna, this does not come as a surprise as she has done yoga for years, making this pose easy for her and Ramsay.

Her next post highlights Ramsay’s strength as he carries Adarna, showing off his muscles and sealing the poses with a kiss.

After posting these photos, Adarna received a lot of “reenactment,” which she finds entertaining. She shared these on her Instagram stories.

Let’s take a look at some of these reenactments done by her followers.

While others have fun looking at these photos, others just love to bash the couple.

But as we all know, the couple could really care less of what others think and live their lives the way they want to live it, happy and contented!

So, can you and your beau top these?

/bmjo

READ MORE: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay to get married this year, recall their ‘awkward’ first kiss