Yaw-Yan fighters show soft side, distribute goods to 150 poor families
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite being badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yaw-Yan ArDigma, Cebu’s vaunted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team, still found a way to extend a charitable hand to the needy.
This after the team partnered with Barangay Day-as in putting up its own community pantry over the weekend.
A total of 150 people who are categorized as the poorest of the poor in Barangay Day-as received rice and canned goods.
According to Team YawYan ArDigma founder and MMA event organizer Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., it was his students who wanted to organize a community pantry to extend help to those struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic.
As a barangay councilor in Day-as, Caniga Jr. asked the help of barangay officials headed by captain Freddie Esmas to make their charitable activity happen. /rcg
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.