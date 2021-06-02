Yaw-Yan fighters show soft side, distribute goods to 150 poor families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite being badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yaw-Yan ArDigma, Cebu’s vaunted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team, still found a way to extend a charitable hand to the needy.

This after the team partnered with Barangay Day-as in putting up its own community pantry over the weekend.

A total of 150 people who are categorized as the poorest of the poor in Barangay Day-as received rice and canned goods.

According to Team YawYan ArDigma founder and MMA event organizer Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., it was his students who wanted to organize a community pantry to extend help to those struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic.

As a barangay councilor in Day-as, Caniga Jr. asked the help of barangay officials headed by captain Freddie Esmas to make their charitable activity happen. /rcg