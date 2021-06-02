Cebu spared from Dante’s wrath

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tropical Storm Dante (international name: Choi-Wan) has spared most parts of Cebu from its wrath.

This, after no casualties were reported as of Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

READ: TS Dante causes landslides in Cebu, Bohol, but no casualties

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) lifted all storm signals in the island-province.

Several substations of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) here also allowed selected sea vessels to resume their voyages, particularly those bound for Mindanao.

But before weather conditions in Cebu slightly improved, floods and minor landslides were reported in various parts of the island-province due to heavy rains brought by Dante’s presence.

The municipal government of Tudela town in Camotes Island also announced on social media that local disaster responders and personnel from PCG-Tudela Substation rescued six fishermen on Tuesday evening after venturing out to the sea despite a no-sail-orders from the coast guard.

Tudela Mayor Greman Solante stated on Facebook that the fisherfolks went out to sail from the waters of Danao City at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

They were identified as Arturo Nipaya; Jenny Agbay, 18; Ardie Dumdom, 29; Jay Michael Agbay, 26; Nestor Marcado, 26; Petronilo de Gracia, 25, all of whom from Brgy. Baliwagan, Balamban in western Cebu.

The fishermen were left stranded for more than 10 hours on the sea after their boat’s engine malfunctioned around 8 a.m., Solante’s post added.

The sea currents carried the fishermen to the coasts of Tudela in Camotes Island, which is roughly a two-hour trip by sea and land from Danao City. They told authorities in Tudela that they were not aware of the Storm Signal warning hoisted at that time.

Floods

Major roads in Metro Cebu were flooded following the downpour last Tuesday evening, June 1.

The local disaster and rescue unit of Consolacion town in north Cebu told reporters in a phone interview that heavy rains caused the rivers to overflow, and inundating nearby areas including Barangays Cansaga, and Latasan, and those within Pitogo-Laray and Jugan-Laray.

“The flood levels reached up to the waist. The rivers started overflowing at 7 p.m. and only subsided past 12 midnight. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties and injuries,” said Engr. Danilo Capangpangan, head of Consolacion’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), in Cebuano.

In Cebu City, floodwaters blocked motorists from accessing P. Del Rosario Street, Sikatuna Street, the road below the Mambaling Flyover, Bayanihan in Quiot Pardo, Kinasangan Road, Nasipit Road in Talamban, portions of Lorega San Miguel, and the Ayala Access Road in Brgy. Hipodromo.

Ankle-deep flood was also reported in Brgy. Tipolo, Mandaue City while vehicles barely moved along N. Bacalso Avenue when rains flooded portions of the highway within Brgy. Bulacao near the border of Talisay and Cebu cities.

Landslide

On the other hand, minor landslides were reported in Talisay City and Dalaguete in south Cebu.

READ MORE: Dante PH causes minor landslide in Talisay City, Manipis-Toledo road closed

The Department of Public Works and Highway in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), on the other hand, announced on Tuesday that a minor landslide struck portions of Brgy. Ablayan in Dalaguete town, rendering the Dalaguete-Mantalongon-Badian Road unpassable.

Clearing operations underwent immediately, DPWH-7 said.

Dante’s Track

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Pagasa spotted Dante 45 kilometers East Southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

It has maintained its strength, packing winds up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching to 90 kph, while heading towards the southwestern portion of Batangas and northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro at a speed of 25 kph, added Pagasa. / with reports from Futch Anthony Inso

/bmjo