Araneta’s camp seeks rematch with Nontshinga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the questionable outcome of his second world title eliminator bout, the promoters of Christian “The Bomb” Araneta at the Omega Pro Sports International are seeking a rematch for their prized ward.

Last April 25, Araneta lost to South African Sivenathi Nontshinga in the latter’s hometown in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The bout ended with a controversial unanimous decision win for the local boxer despite being knocked down in the final round.

All three judges favored the unbeaten South African Nontshinga with scores of 115-112, 114-113, 114-113.

“Araneta was the aggressor in that fight and it was unusual if you compare it to Nontshinga’s previous fights where he was the aggressor. We’re not saying we should win the bout, we’re expecting the bout to go either way, but not that kind of outcome,” said OPSI vice president, Jerome Calatrava who was at ringside with Omega Boxing Gym’s chief trainer Julius Erving Junco.

Because of this, Araneta’s camp is now seeking a rematch with Nontshinga hopefully, in a neutral country, or in Cebu.

“We’re really looking for a rematch because the decision was unfair and questionable. Also, we’re looking at other options for Araneta. We’re planning to let him fight in other boxing governing bodies and not just in the IBF,” added Calatrava.

The 25-year old “The Bomb” Araneta lost his first world title eliminator versus Mexican Daniel Valladares via fourth-round Technical Knockout (TKO) in 2019 in Mexico.

South Africa has been notorious for favoring its boxers. Just last month, four Filipino fighters including Araneta lost their bouts there.

The other Filipino boxers who lost in South Africa are Jonathan Almacen, Jason Canoy, and Jerald Paclar.

On July 3, 2021, Araneta will stage a comeback fight in the undercard of Kumbati 10 that is promoted by the OPSI and will be held at the IPI compound in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The Borbon town, north Cebu native who holds a record of 19 wins, two losses with 15 knockouts will face Richard Claveras (19-7-2, 16KOs) in a light flyweight bout set for 10 rounds. /rcg