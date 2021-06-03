World Bicycle Day Fun Ride at SM Seaside City Cebu

In celebration of World Bicycle Day, SM Seaside City Cebu together with SM Cares, the Cebu City Government, SK Federation – Cebu City, JCI-Zugbuana, and VDM Sports held a Fun Ride at the SM Seaside Complex on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

More than 300 participants cycled their way around the complex.

The event was also attended by Vice Mayor Rama and some members of the Cebu City Council, including Councilors Jessica Resch, Dondon Hontiveros, and Jerry Guardo.

The Fun Ride event was held in partnership with B’lue Philippines while SM Seaside also distributed free bottles of drinks for each of the participants.

SM Seaside City Cebu is one with the community by continuing its efforts to provide a convenient and bike-friendly experience by setting up amenities such as free bike parking areas, bicycle repair stations, and their newest eco-friendly bike tables made from recyclable materials.