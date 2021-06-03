Kim Chiu recalls first time getting slapped onscreen: ‘Gusto kong umuwi sa Cebu’

Kim Chiu revealed she almost went back to her hometown in Cebu during the first time she received a real, hard slap while filming a scene for a television series.

Chiu was asked if she had been slapped for real by a co-star, during her “Truth or Drink challenge” vlog last Sunday, May 30. She answered that she could not forget about her slapping experience with actress Glydel Mercado in the 2007 TV series “Sana Maulit Muli.”

“Truth. Glydel Mercado. [Para sa] ‘Sana Maulit Muli,’ ’yung first teleserye [ko]. Ang sakit talaga,” she recalled while holding her cheeks. (Truth. Glydel Mercado. [For] “Sana Maulit Muli,” my first TV series. It really hurt.)

She also remembered that she rushed to her car and burst into tears after filming the scene.

“Tumakbo ako sa kotse no’n. Tapos Crayola talaga ako. Gusto ko nang umuwi sa Cebu dahil sa sampal. Buti na lang napigilan ko ang self ko,” she said. (I ran to my car. Then I really cried. I wanted to go home to Cebu because of a slap. Fortunately, I caught myself.)

Chiu stressed that she holds no grudges against Mercado because the slap actually helped her draw emotions for the said scene.

Aside from her first time being slapped onscreen, Chiu also talked about her relationship with an ex-boyfriend. When asked if she would be open to being friends with her ex, she said she feels they are actually friends.

“Friends naman kami. Friends kami. Ayaw niya lang ako maging friend,” she quipped. (We’re really friends. We’re friends. He just doesn’t want to be my friend.)

Chiu is currently in a relationship with actor Xian Lim, but she formerly dated fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” alum Gerald Anderson. He was also her longtime on-screen partner until they announced their split in 2010. JB

