Cortes partners with academe to address Mandaue’s flooding concerns

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Wanting to address flooding concerns in Mandaue City, Mayor Jonas Cortes is partnering with the academe in the implementation of the Smart City Solutions To Urban Flooding (Smart TUrF) program.

The project that is expected to start this year is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and will be placed under the monitoring of the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

Its implementation will involve the University of the Philippines Cebu, Cebu Institute of Techonology University and the University of San Carlos.

The Smart TUrF program consists of three component projects:

1. City-wide Urban Flood Modeling Project (CUrb Flood)

2. Drainage Crawler/Probe Development for Drainage Inspection Project (DraCrawla)

3. Interconnected Poste Kits for Environmental Sensing Project (POSTE)

“The project is targeted to commence this year once the necessary paper works are completed,” the UP Cebu Center for Environmental Informatics (CENVI), which uses computing techniques to produce solutions to pressing environmental problems, said in an advisory posted on Saturday morning, June 5.

Mayor Cortes met with academe representatives at his City Hall office on Friday, June 4, to discuss project implementation in his city. / dbs

