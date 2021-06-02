10 families evacuated due to flash floods in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) has evacuated 10 families last night (Tuesday, June 1) due to flash floods brought by Tropical Storm Dante, including nine in sitio Lub-ang in Barangay Casuntingan and one in sitio Pagatpatan in Barangay Paknaan.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, MCDRRMO head, said the affected families were evacuated at their respective barangay gymnasiums and were also given meals by the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS).

As of 12 p.m today, Ybañez said that the families were still at the gymnasiums.

Aside from this, a house in sitio Pagatpatan was also partially damaged after a river overflowed.

Ybañez said they also have not recorded any major untoward incident last night.

Other areas severely hit by flash floods were Barangays Jagobiao and Sitio Talong in Barangay Paknaan.

He said at around 9 p.m yesterday, in sitio Talong the water reached waist level while in sitio Pagatpatan the water rose to chest level.

Ybañez said even though the Topical Storm Signal no. 1 was already lifted, the city is still under blue alert.

He added that this is because there is still a rain advisory from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC), although Ybañez said the status will be lifted later in the day if there will be no heavy rains.

Blue alert status means not all MCDRRMO personnel are reporting to work and others are on call, but the rescue equipment and vehicles are positioned to respond to any incident. /rcg