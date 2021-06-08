Cebu City ABC’s mobile blood donation campaign: 139 blood units collected

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City has so far collected 139 blood units during a series of mobile blood donation campaigns initiated in the different barangays this month.

The “Dugo Mo, Kinabuhi Ko” campaign is done in partnership with the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center-Blood Services Unit.

An advisory that was posted on its official Facebook page says that the association attracted 270 blood donors less than a month since the start of its blood donation drive. As of June 6, 139 of these passed the screening process and were able to donate blood.

“Every blood unit that passes the laboratory screening process can save up to 3 lives,” the advisory reads.

In 2020, ABC only had 32 donors, among them five were able to successfully donate blood.

This year’s blood donors came from Barangays Agsungot, Binaliw, Bacayan, Mabini, Pit-os, Pulangbato, Kasambagan, Hipodromo, Guadalupe, Sapangdaku, Apas, Busay, Cogon Ramos, Day-as, Capitol Site, San Antonio, Kamputhaw, Mabolo, and Luz.

“We are also inviting others to donate and help us in this humanitarian effort in extending other’s lives, ” ABC advisory reads.

“Regular donors and first time donors are very much welcome to join this program. Donate now, save lives!” it added.

Below is the schedule of the mobile blood donation campaign for the rest of June.