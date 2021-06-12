Six historical bayani films to watch this Independence Day

The Philippine Independence day is one of the most important holidays that is celebrated in our country. Every June 12, we commemorate and remember all the important events of our history that led to our independence.

We also remember the brave heroes and heroines that contributed and risked their lives just to win the battles to give the Filipinos their own country.

So for this 123rd Independence Day, we have listed six of the most talked about bayani films featuring the country’s heroes and historic events.

Bond with your family by watching these films over the weekend.

‘Jose Rizal’ (1998)

Who doesn’t know Jose Rizal, right? And as much as we enjoy learning about him through books and our history subjects, watching his story on screen is a treat.

Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s “Jose Rizal” is a must watch. The movie, played by Cesar Montano as Jose Rizal recounts his life and works through a series of flashbacks as “Pepe” prepares for his execution.

You will certainly enjoy watching this film as it offers a broad view of the lives Jose has lived as a writer, propagandist, lover, friend, brother, and doctor.

‘Ang Paglilitis ni Andres Bonifacio’ (2010) and ‘Supremo’ (2012)

Aside from the other Andres Bonifacio biopics, ER Ejercito’s “El Presidente” in 2012 and the Robin Padilla-starred “Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo“ in 2014, Mario O’hara’s 2010 Cinemalaya entry “Ang Paglilitis ni Andres Bonifacio” shows the trial of Bonifacio under President Emilio Aguinaldo starring Alfred Vargas as Bonifacio and Lance Raymundo as Aguinaldo.

In 2012, Vargas reprised his role in “Supremo”, another exciting and bigger production of the hero’s life that tackled the hero’s humble beginnings to his tragic execution. Including events that took place in 1896 where Bonifacio leads a small, untrained army to Manila with the hopes of recapturing the Walled City of Intramuros.

‘Heneral Luna’ (2015) and ‘Goyo’ (2018)

The more recent films that became popular on the internet and social media are Jerrold Tarog’s historical biopics “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo” that gave us too much emotions of our history.

Both films surely made noise as “Heneral Luna” was considered the first of its kind. While “Goyo” was critically-considered the better-made film of the two.

Heneral Luna offers a glimpse of General Antonio Luna’s early years in the midst of the tension-filled Philippine-American war starring John Arcilla, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, and Mylene Dizon.

“Goyo”, the sequel to “Heneral Luna” picks up directly from where the first movie left off. “Goyo”, starred by Paolo Avelino, Gwen Zamora, Epy Quizon, and Art Acuña focuses on the internal struggles of the young and smart General Gregorio Del Pilar as he tries to rediscover where his true loyalty lies and what would really make him worthy as a hero.

“Quezon’s Game” (2019)

The most recent film of this list is a multi-awarded film that has also been making noise on social media with reviews from many after it was released in cinemas.

Set in 1938, the movie follows Manuel L. Quezon, the President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines, played by Raymond Bagatsing.

In the movie, Quezon sets out to help Jewish refugees who fled from Nazi Germany while all while dealing with a relapse of his tuberculosis.

Take note of these movies and review your history this Independence day.

