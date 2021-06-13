PRO-7 chief: More surprise visits to police stations in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect clean police stations in Cebu island as the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief plans to conduct more surprise inspections of police stations in the island.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, PRO-7 director, said that he was planning to conduct more surprise visits to ensure that police stations in Cebu island would comply with the PNP chief’s Intensified Cleanliness Policy (ICP) and the PRO-7’s Kalimpyo Kahapsay sa Kampo (KKK7) program.

Since June 4, Montejo had already visited nine police stations in Cebu island.

These are police stations in the towns of Tuburan, Medellin, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Ronda, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and the city of Naga.

PRO-7 Chief checks donated lot

Aside from making sure that these police stations are clean, Montejo also checked on lots donated by local government units where a police station could be built.

The Philippine National Police has a specific lot requirement (around 400 to 500 square meters) before a police station is built. Some LGUs donate portions of land for the site of the police station.

Today, Montejo inspected a donated lot for the police station in Alegria town.

A budget from the PNP would be given and the LGU would also give cash aid for the construction of the police station, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Aurora Rayos, information officer of the PRO-7.

Last month, Montejo also attended the turnover of the P80 million worth Danao Police Station which is considered one of the most expensive police stations in Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, for his part, said that they hoped that all police stations in the province could have the standard police station buildings equipped with resources for better function.

Soriano said that there were still towns without a standard police station building like the towns of San Remigio and Balamban.

Earlier, Soriano also warned police station chiefs to maintain cleanliness in their police stations or they might be relieved from their posts.

