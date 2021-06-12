In Photos: PRO-7 celebrates 123rd Independence Day
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas went on to celebrate the country’s 123rd Independence Day despite the early morning downpour.
READ: Pagasa to riverside dwellers: Take precautionary measures
The activity held at the PRO-7 grounds located along Osmeña Bolevard in Cebu City was attended by key officials in the region led by Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo.
Below are photos from the early morning activity:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.