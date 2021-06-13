521 CV cops complete COVID-19 jabs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 521 policemen in Central Visayas already completed their COVID-19 vaccination as of this Sunday, June 13.

But this only represents about five percent of the 12, 250 cops who are assigned in the different police units under the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7). Of the total number, 10, 922 are assigned at the different police units here while 1, 328 others are with the regional support unit.

About eight percent or 810 cops already had their first vaccine shot, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Marilou Aboloc, chief of the Regional Health Service Unit here (RHSU-7).

The vaccines that were administered to the men in uniform were Sinovac, Astra Zenica, and Pfizer Biontech.

She said that some of those who were already vaccinated experienced adverse but ‘manageable’ side effects that included either constant sleepiness or sleeplessness among others.

Based on an informal survey that they conducted, about 74% of 10, 922 cops assigned at PRO-7 have signified their willingness to be vaccinated.

About 42 percent of those assigned in its different support units including RHSU-7 also wanted to have their share of the vaccine. Majority of the willing responders are assigned with RHSU-7.

But since there is still no vaccine allocation for the Philippine National Police, those who wanted their jabs were advised to coordinate with the local government units where they are currently assigned for their vaccination schedule.

“Sa pagkakaron, naa natay mga other LGUs nga nagahatag sa atoang kapulisan, importante lang pod nga once atoang mga pulis mabakunahan. I-inform lang kami, tagaan mi og copya sa ilang vaccination card kay automatic man gud na nga only the health service, the regional medical and dental unit, kami lang ang mag upload para sa PNP CODA,” she said.

(We now have LGUs who are giving vaccines to the police that is why it is very important for them to already have their shots. They just have to inform us, provide us with a copy of their vaccination card because the health service, the regional medical and dental unit is tasked upload the data into the PNP CODA.)

Aboloc said it is important that they update their system to they could also provide the Department of Health (DOH) with accurate data as to the number of already vaccinated cops and those who are still in need of vaccine allocation.

Meanwhile, Abaloc is asking those who already had their vaccine doses to continue to observe health protocols for their own protection.

“Kahit navaccinan na tayo, pwede pa ghapon ta matakdan ug makatakod. So double ingat. Permi namo nga gina remind ang amoang kapulisan to strictly adhere to the public health standard protocols,” she added.

(Even if we were already vaccinated, we still risk getting the infection. So, let’s be extra careful. We always remind our policemen to strictly adhere to public health standard protocols.)

As of Sunday, RHSU-7, has logged a total of 46 active cases among the men in uniform in Central Visayas. Of these 35 are field workers while the 11 others assigned to do office works.

But all of their 46 active cases remain asymptomatic and are now recovering in their respective isolation facilities.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, Aboloc said they recorded at total of 1, 339 confirmed COVID-19 cases of the infection among PRO-7 cops. / dcb

