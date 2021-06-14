More Cebu mayors inoculated against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The list of mayors in Cebu who were inoculated against COVID-19 continues to grow.

The latest to receive the shot was Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas.

Gullas was administered with his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, June 14, 2021, in a mall near the South Road Properties (SRP) designated as one of its vaccination sites.

The mayor was inoculated with CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Based on an unofficial tally by local reporters here, there are already 11 mayors that have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aside from Gullas, others who were vaccinated were Kristine Vanessa Chiong (Naga City), Elanito Peña (Minglanilla), Alex Binghay (Balamban), Ramon ‘Nito’ Durano III (Danao City), Jose Carlo Martinez (Bogo City), Joven ‘Benjun’ Mondigo (Medellin), Arthur Despi (Bantayan), Joannes Alegado (Consolacion), Edgardo Labella (Cebu City), and Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan (Lapu-Lapu City).

