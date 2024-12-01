A Symphony of Blooms: The Grand Bohol Harvest – International Flower Festival at BE Grand Resort Bohol

BE Grand Resort Bohol has transformed its signature event, The Grand Bohol Harvest, into a grander celebration—a breathtaking spectacle of nature, food, and art—by hosting the prestigious Bohol International Flower Festival.

The Bohol International Flower Festival is just a glimpse of the magic that unfolds at BE Grand Resort Bohol. This premier resort caters to a wide range of events, solidifying its position as the top choice for gatherings in the province.

With the theme “Immortal Flowers”, this year’s festival pays tribute to the enduring beauty of nature while highlighting the resort’s unwavering dedication to sustainability. Showcasing a harmonious blend of creativity, culture, and ecological mindfulness, the event elevates Bohol’s position as a hub for innovative and sustainable tourism experiences.

A Harmonious Blend of Nature and Art

On November 21, 2024, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the festival. Dignitaries, including Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen, BE Grand Resort Bohol General Manager Rey Fabricante, and representatives from the BE Group, graced the occasion. The festival was further elevated by the presence of Miss Grand Philippines 2024 first runner-up, Jubilee Acosta.

Twenty talented master florists from across Europe and Asia led by Filipino master florists Michael Yu and Joseph Dumadag, have come together at BE Grand Resort to create extraordinary floral masterpieces. By embracing the use of preserved and dried flowers, the festival addresses the challenges of sourcing fresh blooms in Bohol’s unique climate and soil conditions. This innovative approach not only ensures a consistent and visually stunning display but also promotes sustainable practices.

A Fashionable Fusion

The festival culminated in a mesmerizing fashion show on November 22, 2024, where art and florals took center stage. Renowned fashion designers from Cebu and Bohol collaborated with the master florists to create breathtaking ensembles that seamlessly blended fashion and floral artistry.

As BE Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Nova Noval, shared, “Tonight is indeed a burst of creativity, a burst of color, a showcase beyond food, wine, flowers, and fashion. When we first conceptualized this event last year, we had a single-minded purpose. To be able to find and have a venue to show to the world what Bohol has to offer.”

BE Grand Convention Centre was transformed into a breathtaking runway, where elegance and creativity intertwined, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The Bohol International Flower Festival is more than just a visual spectacle; it’s a celebration of Bohol’s beauty, human creativity, and the power of sustainable practices. BE Grand Resort continues to inspire future generations to appreciate the delicate beauty of nature and the power of human creativity. By prioritizing sustainability and ethical practices, the resort is not only setting a new standard for luxury hospitality but also contributing to a more sustainable future.

Unforgettable Experiences Await at BE Grand Resort Bohol

The Bohol International Flower Festival is just a glimpse of the magic that unfolds at BE Grand Resort Bohol. This premier resort caters to a wide range of events, solidifying its position as the top choice for gatherings in the province.

For inquiries contact them at +63 905 303 8674 or visit begrandbohol.com.

RELATED STORIES: