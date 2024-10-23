Filipino designers shine at the Weddings at the Waterfront’s “Panaad: The Vow”

Turning heads, sparking inspiration, and flaunting Filipino fashion, the 2024 edition of the highly anticipated 8th Weddings at the Waterfront: Cebu Wedding Expo elevated expectations with its stunning bridal wear showcase billed “Panaad: The Vow.”

For more information about the Weddings at the Waterfront’s “Panaad: The Vow” bridal fashion show, visit and message the official Facebook page of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Co-produced by the internationally acclaimed designer Cary Santiago and homegrown jewelry brand, DiaGold, the show transformed Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Pacific Grand Ballroom into a visual feast for the fashion-savvy on October 19, 2024.

“With this spectacular display of creativity, artistry, and talent from renowned designers who have worked their hearts and souls into their collection, each is a masterpiece reflecting their rich cultural heritage and modern sensitivities of our country. As we celebrate the world-class creations of our designers, let us also appreciate the craftsmanship and stories that each of these creations and pieces tells,” amplifies Ali Banting, the Waterfront Cebu City and Hotel Casino General Manager.

Featuring the works of eight of the country’s most sought-after couturiers—Albert Andrada, Axel Que, Ehrran Montoya, Jo Rubio, Leo Almodal, Mike Yapching, Rian Fernandez, and Val Taguba—“Panaad: The Vow” married tradition with contemporary elements in breathtaking vogue.

Although the common trend among creations is the showcase of voluminous skirts and elongated trains, intricate weaves and the use of diverse embellishments became a distinctive feature among collections.

These elements, anchored in timeless bridal traditions, were executed with a modern twist, birthing fresh life into classic wedding silhouettes. The choice of fabrics and cuts symbolized not just elegance but also the designers’ commitment to embracing and expanding upon traditional bridal motifs.

Master’s masterpieces: A glimpse of forever through bridal fashion

Each designer evidently showcased their personal creative branding into every bridal wear. While tradition was a running theme, modernity was undeniably present through the updated and upcycled takes on artistic movements.

Albert Andrada, known for his glamorous, elegant gowns, led the way with his impeccable sense of drama and luxury. His pieces set the tone for the show, fusing structured grandeur with soft, ethereal details.

Axel Que and Ehrran Montoya, on the other hand, brought their signature avant-garde takes, adding unexpected but delightful accents to bridal wear. Their designs stood out with bold embellishments and unconventional textures, appealing to brides and grooms looking for something extraordinary.

While designers like Jo Rubio and Leo Almodal took a refined approach, merging the power of simplicity and organic forms. The interplay of these styles was evident in their use of clean lines, bold geometry, and glimmers.

Mike Yapching, Rian Fernandez, and Val Taguba brought their own flair to the showcase with innovative designs that retained classic shapes while exploring more experimental patterns and decorations. Their use of unique textiles and statement pieces highlighted how the boundaries of traditional bridal wear continue to expand.

From the sumptuous fabrics to the meticulous craftsmanship, every bridal creation seemed to tell its own story of affection, loyalty, and the enduring bond between couples.

At its core, “Panaad: The Vow” was a celebration of love and commitment, themes that resonated deeply throughout the show. The runway, designed to mimic the romantic ambiance of a wedding aisle, became a space where love stories came alive through the beauty and intricacy of each piece.

