An Active Holiday celebration only at IL Corso, Filinvest Malls!

As the Christmas rush trickles in, IL Corso lights up Cebu City with bright lights, exciting events, and a merry, active holiday season.

In line with Filinvest Malls’ Paskong Pinoy, a celebration of the warmth and joy of Filipino Christmas traditions, IL Corso invites mall-goers to gather and enjoy the spirit of togetherness as it transforms the mall into a festive hub for families, shoppers, and fitness enthusiasts alike for Active Holidaze—a combination of exciting holiday-themed activities with the opening of new active lifestyle stores.

Active Holidaze

IL Corso kicked off the holiday season on November 29, 2024 with Active Holidaze, offering shoppers the chance to explore newly opened outlet stores, along with exciting dining, recreational activities, and festive celebrations.

The Active Holidaze Christmas launch featured a community fashion show that echoes the mall’s unique offering on health and wellness. Familiar faces from the Cebu community walked down the runway, donning the offerings from newly opened outlet stores such as Converse, Fashion Shoes Warehouse, Levi’s, Puma, USDS and Skechers, along with World Balance, Ideal Vision, and The Shoe Box, which is set to open soon. The show showcased this season’s trends from top brands, while celebrating the diverse talents and meaningful advocacies of the featured Cebuanos.

OPM band, The Itchyworms, opened the festivities with a lively performance with the Community Fashion Show, leading into the grand Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and a spectacular fireworks display that officially launched the holiday season at IL Corso. Throughout December, mallgoers can enjoy a variety of activities, including the Christmas Stellar dancing musical fountain show, meet-and-greets with Santa Claus, performances by the Holidaze Choir, and Christmas Pop-Ups featuring fitness activities like Yoga by the Sea, Zumba, and Cross-Fit.

Active Holidaze also marks the arrival of a series of exciting new stores – New Balance, Digimap, David’s Teahouse, Minnan Seafood Restaurant, Family Appliance, Haru Studio, Aghaz Biryani, Broadway Gems, Bethel Insurance, Sziti, and JS Medical.

A New Gateway

In collaboration with the Cebu City Government, Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO), and Cebu Integrated Transport Services Multi-Purpose Cooperative (CITRASCO-MPC), Filinvest Malls inaugurated the IL Corso V-Hire & Bus Terminal with the ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 29. This marked the opening of this essential transport hub, designed to enhance accessibility for commuters and visitors alike.

The IL Corso Terminal received formal approval from the Cebu City Government’s Terminal Accreditation Committee (TAC), chaired by Cebu City Councilor Atty. Rey Gealon, who issued the terminal accreditation. Additionally, the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), also headed by Councilor Gealon, approved the re-routing of V-Hires to the IL Corso Terminal, further integrating it into Cebu’s growing transportation network. The terminal serves as a critical travel point, complementing existing transport options such as the Cebu Interim Bus (CIBUS), which operates daily along major Cebu City routes from South Road Properties (SRP) to IT Park, and the CDM Bus of City di Mare, which provides free bus rides connecting key locations across Metro Cebu.

Notable attendees included Atty. Kent Francesco Jongoy, Assistant Department Head of CCTO; Ryan Benjamin Yu, President of CITRASCO-MPC; Roland Managaytay, Operations Manager, CIBUS, Stephen Nuñeza, 11A Inayawan Modernized Jeep; Gwen Sala, General Manager, City di Mare; Denise Lagayan, Vice President and Corporate Marketing Head, Filinvest Malls; and Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Retail Business Unit Head of Filinvest Malls.

A Celebration for All

The Active Holidaze celebration positions IL Corso as Cebu’s top destination for outlet shopping, dining, and recreation this Christmas season. With a lively and community-centered approach, the event aims to attract families, tourists, fitness enthusiasts, and shoppers of all ages.

“The Filipino Christmas is usually associated with merrymaking and food. At IL Corso, we want to add to these well-loved traditions and bring the spirit of fitness and well-being into the fold. Our goal is to launch the holidays with joy and excitement while showcasing our new active lifestyle outlets and other offerings, as well as give Cebuano’s a place where they can enjoy the festive season through shopping, dining, and entertainment all in one place,” says Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Retail Business Unit Head at Filinvest Malls.

Families, tourists, shoppers, and fitness enthusiasts are invited to experience Active Holidaze at IL Corso Filinvest Malls. A heartfelt thanks to our event partners, City di Mare and Quest Hotel and Conference – Cebu, for making the event possible.

For more information and event updates, follow IL Corso Filinvest Malls on social media or visit their official website.

