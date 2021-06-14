CIDG-7 eyes more apprehensions of wanted persons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is eyeing more apprehensions of most wanted and other wanted persons this month of June following the arrests of two siblings in Cebu City on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of CIDG-7, said that they will intensify “Oplan Pagtugis,” which will focus on the apprehension the most wanted and other wanted persons in the region through serving of warrants, as part of the flagship programs of the agency.

“Sa ngayon, marami pa tayong mga most wanted person na dapat nating mahuli. Itong kasamahan natin dito sa CIDG ay patuloy na nagtatrabaho,”said Dalogdog.

(As of now, we still have many pending warrants for wanted persons that we need to arrest. Our personnel here at CIDG are continuing to work on these.)

Dalogdog also said they will be strengthening their campaign against loose firearms or what they dubbed as “Oplan Paglalansad Omega.”

He said from January until today, there have been at least 114 loose firearms confiscated.

On Sunday, June 13, two siblings were nabbed by the joint elements of the CIDG-7 and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) by virtue of a warrant of arrest for robbery with intimidation in two different Barangays in Cebu City.

Dalogdog identified the accused individuals as certain Domingo Asenjo, 45, and Damasino Asenjo, 43, who were included in the most wanted individuals at station level.

Their latest operation was conducted in Sitio ISKP, Sambag II, Cebu City at around 1 p.m on the same day when Damasino, who ranked third in the most wanted individuals, was arrested past 12 noon in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Domingo was ranked 4th in the Most wanted individuals.

The accused are currently detained at the CIDG-7 detention facility awaiting the filing of their appropriate charges.

/bmjo