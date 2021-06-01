11 most wanted individuals nabbed in CIDG-7’s weeklong SACLEO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 21 individuals, 11 of them considered most wanted, were arrested during the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) from May 24 to 31, 2021.

The CIDG-7 conducted 26 operations that resulted in the arrest of the 21 suspects.

From these 11 MWPs, one was station level, six were city level, one municipal level, two were provincial level, and one was regional level.

Most apprehensions came from CIDG Bohol Field Unit (4), followed by CIDG-Lapu Lapu CFU (2), CIDG-Mandaue CFU (2), CIDG-Cebu PFU (2), and CIDG RFU (1).

From these region-wide operations, they were able to confiscate 14 assorted firearms and seized around 23.18 grams of suspected ‘shabu’ with an estimated market value of P102, 300.

SACLEO aims to sustain and enhance all the efforts of the Philippine National Police in eradicating the presence of illegal drugs, corruption, illegal gambling, and other crimes. This is a nationwide operation conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

CIDG-7 director, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog has said that community participation and involvement greatly helped in the successful arrest of the suspects.

“Yung guidance ng ating chief PNP, ini-encourage niya ang ating kapulisan…magestablish ng good rapport with the community. Kasi sa tulog ng mga tao, malaking bagay kung paano imaging epektibo yung trabaho ng pulis, magiging efficient dahil mismo ang community sila ang nagbibigay ng information para mahuli kung sino man yung kriminal na nasa kanilang lugar,” Dalogdog said.

(Our chief PNP encourages us the policemen to establish a good rapport with the community whose help resulted in the efficient discharge of our duties and the arrest of criminals in their areas.)

Dalogdog said that their office is open to anyone who has concerns about the security in their respective areas. He said concerns from the communities are promptly acted upon. /rcg