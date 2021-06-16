Obstacle course racing gets boost in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Obstacle course racing (OCR), one of the fast-rising sports in the world, is getting a boost in Mandaue City.

This after the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) inked a Memorandum of Undertaking (MOU) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with the Mandaue City government in partnership with the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS).

POSF president and lawyer Alberto Agra said the MOU with Mandaue City aims to promote the sport and encourage its inclusion in Mandaue City’s sports program. It is part of POSF’s Obstacle Sports-for-All-Everywhere initiative.

“The initiative between the POSF and Mandaue City along with our member group, PADS is to number one promote the sport and number two, to make the sport part of the city’s sports program,” said Agra, who is also the Obstacle Course Race Asia Pacific president.

First in the country, world

True to their noble intent to promote the sport, POSF donated two obstacles-in-a-box for the city of Mandaue, one for the adults and one for kids.

This means Mandaue City will be the first LGU in the country and in the world to have two obstacles-in-a-box. These will be installed at the Pajara Park below the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

The obstacle-in-a-box is a portable obstacle course which features 12 challenges designed similarly to what an actual OCR is.

OCR, in particular, is very popular in Cebu in the past few years.

Before the pandemic, Cebu has been a host to several major OCR events until the sport became part of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

Training for disaster management

One of the ultimate goals of POSF and the World Obstacle is to include the sport in the Olympics.

“We’re part of the SEA Games in 2019, and hopefully in the near future, we will also become part of the Olympics and we’re working towards that,” added Agra.

He also pointed out that the two obstacles-in-a-box that Mandaue City will receive is also going to be used in training the city’s disaster management agency. It also aims to help youth development as it will be introduced as a physical education program from grade school to college.

They are also very optimistic that their initiated program in Mandaue City will gain mass participation.

Currently, the POSF has four sectors, the able-bodied, para-athletes, youth & kids, and seniors & masters. They are also promoting the sport to women and the LGBTQ+ community.

PADS Executive Director JP Ecarma Maunes said that the role of their group is that they will be the custodians of the two obstacles-in-a-box donated by the POSF.

They will also be the coordinator in promoting and developing the sport since they also field in athletes for OCR.

“Hopefully, with the partnership with PADS, they can have para-athletes as part of the national team either in the youth. If they have other athletes, they can definitely let them join the federation in the elite level,” said Agra.

