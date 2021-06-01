Shoes of Joy: Tabal to donate brand new shoes to PADS

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Cebuana Olympian and Marathon Queen Mary Joy Tabal sure knows that when running, there is no better feeling than wearing a pair of brand new shoes.

Thus, on Friday, June 4, 2021, Tabal who’s widely known for her charitable activities will host a charitable event dubbed as “Shoes of Joy” which will turn over 120 pairs of brand new running shoes to the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. or PADS.

The beneficiaries of this charitable cause are the youth dragon boat team members of PADS as well as other team members.

Tabal coordinated with the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) of the Philippine Navy for this activity. Aside from hosting the venue of the official turnover on Friday at 8 a.m., Navforcen also shouldered the shipping of the shoes from Manila.

“It is an advanced birthday gift-giving for me. Even if my birthday is still in July, I decided to turn over the shoes earlier so they can use them right away for their training,” the 31-year SEA Games marathon champ said.

“I was touched to see some of the paddlers of PADS train wearing only slippers while some are barefoot, so I immediately decided to give them running shoes. It is to inspire them especially athletes who are into paddling and dragon boats to strive harder.”

Over the years, Tabal has already given thousands of running shoes especially to members of her grassroots running program in her home in Barangay Guba in the highlands of Cebu City.

She also donated 300 armchairs for Guba Elementary School in 2016. /rcg