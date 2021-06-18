Weightlifter Ando gets P100K aid from UC’s Gotianuy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Chancellor Candice Gotianuy extended financial support to Olympic-bound weightlifter Elreen Anne Ando who is an incoming BS Criminology student of the university.

A whopping P100,000 financial assistance will be given to the 22-year-old Ando for her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics next month, courtesy of Gotianuy.

UC is well-known all over the country to reward generous incentives to its achievers with Ando becoming its latest addition.

“Thankful kaayo ko nga si Ma’am Candice (Gotianuy) supportive kaayo sa akong duwa sa umaabot nga Olympics. Nihatag jud siya ug financial support sa akong mga needs,” said the pride of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

(I am thankful to Ma’am Candice [Gotianuy], who is supportive of my upcoming stint in the Olympics. She gave me financial support for my needs.)

Ando officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after ranking 12th in the women’s 64-kilogram division. She joins Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz in the weightlifting competition.

Ando: No pressure, inspired by support

According to Ando, she does not feel any pressure at all amidst the massive support she is receiving from both the government and the private sector in her bid to win a medal in the Olympics.

“Wala ra man ko na pressure. Nahulog na nuon nako ni ug dako kaayo nga inspiration tungod sa kadaghan sa support nakuha nako. Inspired kaayo ko ani. Mas na inspired ko nga maningkamot ug maayo sa akong umaabot nga dula. Maningkamot sad ko ug maayo sa training,” she said.

(I feel no pressure. It will seem though that I am more inspired because of the big support that I received. I am inspired. I am more inspired to work hard so that I can achieve my goal. I am doing my best in my training.)

Ando bagged two silver medals and one bronze in last April’s Olympic qualifiers, the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

Ando received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine earlier today at the UC Science High School campus in Banilad, this City.

She was accompanied by one of her coaches, Ramon Solis and UC athletic director Jessica Jawad Honoridez.

According to Honoridez, Gotianuy asked her the detailed expenses that Ando would need for her training. Thus, the daughter of UC president, Lawyer Augusto Go, decided to extend the P100,000 financial assistance.

“Nangayo man gud siya og update ug clear path sa training ni Ando para makahatag siya ug sakto nga support sa athlete ug sa coaches. I presented her the budget which already has the approval of the president,” said Honoridez.

(She asked for an update and a clear path in training Ando so that she can provide the exact amount to support the athlete and the coaches. I presented her the budget, which already has the approval of the president.)

Ando will train here in Cebu City under the supervision of Solis and fellow coaches in Gary Hortellano and Christopher Bureros.

“Nakita niya asa dapit ang kuwang. Mura sad na siya ug pang motivate for Elreen to strive harder and also to express sa ilang gratefulness sa pag represent ni Elreen sa university sa iyang mga achievements sa sports,” added Honoridez.

(She saw where she lacked. That is also a way to motivate Elreen to strive harder and also to express their gratefulness to Elreen for representing the university and her achievements in sports.)

UC President Go, on the other hand, already pledged to provide the travel allowances for Ando and her team’s campaign in Tokyo Olympics, according to Honoridez.

“As the athletic director, overwhelming kaayo akong nakita nga support gihatag sa athlete. Through Ando’s achievement, nakita nako kung unsa ka supporting ang university gyud. Mas nakita karon nga naa jud diay sila andam mo support,” she said.

(As the athletic director, I saw the overwhelming support given to the athlete. Through Ando’s achievement, I saw how the university is supporting her. I see now that there are really ready to support the athlete.)

Honoridez believes that this kind of support from the university’s higher-ups will further motivate the Webmasters’ athletes.

Cebu City support

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros promised that he would discuss the possible support that the Cebu City government could provide to athletes like Ando.

Although Hontiveros said that the city government would only provide incentives to athletes after their competitions, he did not exclude the possibility of extending support to Cebuano athletes’ training.

“Well, from the ordinance, diha ra man mi mag base sa performance after sa competition. Pero amo ni i-discuss sa mga fellow commissioners sa Cebu City Sports Commission and will try to ask the Mayor for support from his discretionary funds,” said Hontiveros was present during Ando’s vaccination.

(Well, from the ordinance, that is were we base on the performance after the competition. But we will discuss with our fellow commissioners in the Cebu City Sports Commission and will try to ask the mayor for support from his discretionary funds.)

Hontiveros also said that he would discuss this to the Cebu City Council which he believed would not hesitate to extend support to athletes like Ando.

