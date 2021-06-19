Sixers outlast Hawks, force Game 7 in NBA Eastern semis

By: Agence France Presse June 19,2021 - 11:40 AM

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrate their 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks in game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

LOS ANGELES  – Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers played with more urgency on Friday, using a collective offensive effort to come from behind and force a game seven in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 24 points and Embiid tallied 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Sixers overcame a double-digit first half deficit to beat the upstart Atlanta Hawks 104-99.

Game seven will be Sunday at the home arena of the top-seeded 76ers.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

Philadelphia’s win means both Eastern Conference semi-final series will go to a game seven after the Milwaukee Bucks won game six against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The 76ers pushed the best-of-seven series to the limit after the heartbreak of letting two potential wins in games four and five slip through their fingers.

The lights on the court go out as play resumes with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter in game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers at State Farm Arena on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

