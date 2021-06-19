Sixers outlast Hawks, force Game 7 in NBA Eastern semis
LOS ANGELES – Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers played with more urgency on Friday, using a collective offensive effort to come from behind and force a game seven in their second-round NBA playoff series.
Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 24 points and Embiid tallied 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Sixers overcame a double-digit first half deficit to beat the upstart Atlanta Hawks 104-99.
Game seven will be Sunday at the home arena of the top-seeded 76ers.
Philadelphia’s win means both Eastern Conference semi-final series will go to a game seven after the Milwaukee Bucks won game six against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
The 76ers pushed the best-of-seven series to the limit after the heartbreak of letting two potential wins in games four and five slip through their fingers.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.