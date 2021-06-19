Sixers outlast Hawks, force Game 7 in NBA Eastern semis

LOS ANGELES – Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers played with more urgency on Friday, using a collective offensive effort to come from behind and force a game seven in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 24 points and Embiid tallied 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Sixers overcame a double-digit first half deficit to beat the upstart Atlanta Hawks 104-99.

Game seven will be Sunday at the home arena of the top-seeded 76ers.

Philadelphia’s win means both Eastern Conference semi-final series will go to a game seven after the Milwaukee Bucks won game six against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The 76ers pushed the best-of-seven series to the limit after the heartbreak of letting two potential wins in games four and five slip through their fingers.