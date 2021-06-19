Rabiya Mateo thanks supporters for making her American dream possible

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For over a month now, Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo is still exploring the USA after her Miss Universe stint.

The Ilongga beauty queen may have failed to snag the crown, but she feels like she has won so much more.

She has won so many experiences over the month of touring the U.S. with some of her friends, and supporters.

Together with another beauty queen MJ Lastimosa they watched a Lakers basketball game and even went to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Now, on her recent IG stories, Mateo is all glammed up and excited to share that she is having the best time of her life as she fulfills one of her greatest American dreams— to see the White House in Washington, DC.

“It just a few meters (The White House) away from me and I feel blessed, I’m grateful and thankful for all the people who made this dream possible and for all the people who helped me with my Miss Universe dream. I am having the best day of my life!” she said.

WATCH:

/rcg