CPPO chief to cop-brother of slain bizman: Work with us, help us solve case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top policeman of Cebu province is calling on the policeman-brother of slain businessman Gavino Sanchez to coordinate with province policemen and help them in the investigation of the murder of his brother and his brother’s wife.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office director, made the call today, June 21, to the policeman-brother of the slain businessman, who is a police official assigned in the regional police office.

Soriano’s appeal came after provincial policemen found it difficult to gather evidence in the killing of the Sanchez couple — businessman Gavino Sanchez and his wife Arlene — because only a few witnesses had coordinated with them.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, ini encourage ko kung makarating sa kanya, sana na tulongan na lang nya kami, kasi baka mag conflict lang kaming dalawa ba. Eh kung mayrong syang sa tingin nya material yung ebedensya na nasa kanya. Eh di pumunta sya sa akin o sa san Fernando para makipagtulongan,” he said.

(I am telling him and I encourage that this may reach him, that he will coordinate with us and help us because we might end up having a a misunderstanding with each other. If he believes that he has materials, the pieces of evidence, are with him, then he should come to me or to the San Fernando Police Station and help in the investigation.)

Despite having no solid leads yet in the investigation of the killings, Soriano said that they were checking three possible motives in the shooting death of the couple.

The Sanchez couple of Minglanilla town were found dead inside their Mitsubishi Strada pickup in Barangay Tananas, San Fernando town in southern Cebu on June 18.

This was after their daughter reported them missing on June 17 or a day after the couple hurriedly left the house allegedly bringing with them P5 million cash and pieces of jewelry worth another P5 million.

That is according to the daughter of the victims.

Soriano said that they would look into these reports about the couple bringing that big amount of money and jewelry, which had allegedly gone missing.

Aside from that, he said that they were not also discounting the possibility that the couple were abducted and robbed.

And also, he said that they were verifying reports about the killing being allegedly a drug-related one.

Soriano, however, said that these reports especially the drug-related one had yet to be confirmed, but we would be verifying this information.

He also said that their goal was to assure the Cebuanos of their safety.

”Isa lang po ang ano namin dito is we have really to go into the circumstances of this case kasi ayaw naman natin na mag create ito ng na maging uneasy yung mga Cebuano at mag worry sila sa kanilang security and safety sa probinsya,” he added.

(One goal for us is to really go into the circumstances of this case because we do not want to create a situation where Cebuanos would have to worry about the security and safety in the province.)

As of now, Soriano said that the San Fernando Police Station and Minglanilla Police Station are conducting a parallel investigation on the case.

