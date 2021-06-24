Locsin grieves passing of ‘incorruptible’ ex-president Noynoy Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — “He wasn’t fond of me but I could not bring myself not to admire him.”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. had this to say Thursday, June 24, 2021, as he grieved the passing of former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

“I’m out of Twitter from grief over the death of a sea-green incorruptible, brave under armed attack, wounded in crossfire, indifferent to power and its trappings, and ruled our country with a puzzling coldness but only because he hid his feelings so well it was thought he had none,” Locsin said in a tweet.

In his series of tweets, Locsin also honored Aquino’s mother, the late former president Corazon Aquino. To recall, Locsin served as the Aquino matriarch’s legal counsel and speechwriter.

“It was the way he and his siblings were raised by a great woman—their mother and of our restored democracy (without her none in power yesterday and today would be),” Locsin said.

“She created the democratic space that made it possible. She believed that one must never let oneself go no matter the occasion or provocation,” he added.

Locsin further said: “I beg his sisters to allow me the honor to share their grief. He wasn’t fond of me but I could not bring myself not to admire him.”

Aquino was elected as president of the Philippines in the 2010 elections and served as chief executive until 2016.