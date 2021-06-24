Chan condoles with PNoy’s family

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III who passed away this morning, June 24, 2021.

“Pahulay sa dayon ihatag nimo, kaniya, O Ginoo. Ug ang kahayag nga way pagkapalong modan-ag kaniya,” Chan’s facebook post reads.

Today, the Lapu-Lapu City Government has also issued a memorandum on raising the Philippine flag in the city hall at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

“To show respect and as a manifestation of joining the entire nation in mourning the death of the former president, the mayor has directed that the Philippine flag at city hall will be raised at half-mast for 10 days starting today,” Lawyer Danilo Almendras, the Lapu-Lapu City Administrator said.

Aside from this, the mayor also urged Oponganons to offer a prayer for the eternal rest of the former president.

Aquino served as the 15th president of the country from 2010 to 2016.

He is the son of democracy icons Ninoy and former president Cory Aquino. /rcg