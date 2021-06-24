Lapu’s vaccine supply only up to June 25 — health official

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — All vaccination sites in Lapu-Lapu City might temporarily be closed next week after its Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine supplies are expected to last only until Friday, June 25, 2021.

Mae Cheryll Tepait, the national immunization program nurse coordinator of Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD), said that currently, the city only has a supply of Pfizer vaccine.

But the said supply is expected to be depleted by tomorrow, Tepait said.

She said that more than 8,000 Oponganons have already been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the past five days, since it started on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Tepait added that as of the moment, they only have 3,000 remaining doses of Pfizer.

Earlier, the city has received 23,400 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the Department of Health (DOH)-7 for the first and second doses, which would benefit more than 11,000 Oponganons.

“Two days until tomorrow, if ang atoang allocated nga vaccinees moabot sila. Possibly ugma nalang gyud ni siya kutob,” Tepait said.

The Pfizer vaccine was being used at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob and at the City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion.

Other vaccination sites that were temporarily closed due to lack of supply of vaccines are the Gun-ob Elementary School, Barangay Agus Gymnasium, Barangay Pajo Gymnasium, and Barangay Bankal Gymnasium in mainland Lapu-Lapu as well as the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Olango Island.

Yesterday, June 23, 2021, more than 20,000 Sinovac Vaccines arrived in Cebu.

But Tepait said that they were not advised yet by DOH-7 if the city will receive an allocation.

“Wala pa’y advice. Anyway mo-advance mana sila ug advise para maka-prepare sad mi, pero hangtod karon wala pa’y advice,” she added. /rcg