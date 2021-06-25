43 former drug dependents graduate from barangay-based drug rehab program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A total of 43 former drug dependents in Barangay Sabang, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, have graduated from the community-based drug rehabilitation program on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Garry Lao, director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said that the drug-dependents underwent six months of rehabilitation sessions and other activities.

“In the intervention, naa man ta’y mga psychologists, naa man ta’y mga medical practitioners, of course na kuan sila sa ilang community-based sa barangay, religious sector nga naay mga gimbuhaton sa atoang barangay,” Lao said.

Lao revealed that Barangay Sabang is classified under the mild category for the cases and prevalence of illegal drugs.

He added that those who have graduated from the rehabilitation will be referred to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), for their after-care interventions such as enrolling them in a livelihood program.

“I-assess sila kung asa sila mo-fit. And then ang atong CSWDO nag-offer man nga duna silay NCII sa TESDA, welding, so mao na nga i-assess sila per individual,” he added. /rcg