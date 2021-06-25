“Paubaya” song for Noy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Singer Moira Dela Torre sings a re-arranged version of her hit song “Paubaya” after the Mass for former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III on June 25, 2021.

In her speech during the Requiem Mass recorded live at the Facebook page of Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University on Friday evening, Kris Aquino thanked the singer for singing and co-writing the lyrics with her for her brother.

She shared that her brother was a music lover.

“And just to let all of you know that Noy loved music so much. And that’s why this was very important to me to be able to do it for my brother,” she said.

Kris also said that her dream of co-writing a song with Moira has been fulfilled tonight.

“Gusto ko magpasalamat kay Moira because she rewrote the lyrics so it could be dedicated to Noy. And I would like to thank both of them for the effort that they made to be here. To be able to sing for Noy. And to sing for all of us,” said Kris.

“This is the only time we will hear this version. And again Moira, salamat. I actually got my dream because I got to co-write with you. Salamat,” she added.

“Nagpapaalam. Nagpapasalamat. Pinapaubaya ko na sa Kanya,” was how the last part of the new version went.

The public viewing at ADMU in Quezon City is being held from 10 a.m. to 10 tonight.

On Saturday, Kris said that the former statesman’s ashes would be buried beside their parents at the Manila Memorial Park. /rcg