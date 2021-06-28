Noynoy Aquino lived a quiet life, says longtime househelp

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III maintained a quiet life even during his presidency, his househelp of 30 years revealed on Sunday.

Yolly Yebes, speaking on Vice President Leni Robredo’s radio program, also remembers Aquino for his kindness and for not being bossy.

Aquino, who served as the 15th President of the Philippines from June 30, 2010, to June 30, 2016, lived in Bahay Pangarap (House of Dreams) located in Malacañang Park as his official residence throughout his term.

“Kapag dumating sa Bahay [Pangarap] diretso na po iyon sa kwarto niya, nanood, nagbabasa, saka lang po siya tumatawag sa amin kapag may kailangan siya,” she revealed when Robredo asked about Aquino’s life during his stay in Bahay Pangarap.

(When he arrives in Bahay Pangarap, he went straight to his room, either to watch [television] or read [books]. He would just call us when he needs something.)

“Iyong halimbawa mag-aano ng meryenda, o kaya kung ano po iyong gusto niyang pagkain, iyon lang po ipapasok sa kwarto. Hindi po talaga siya nagpapa-istorbo basta nanonood lang po siya ng TV kung ano man po o kaya nagbabasa ng libro, iyon lang po ganun lang po talaga siya sa Pangarap dati.

(For example, during merienda (snacks), or whenever he wants something. He does not want to be disturbed, he just watches TV or reads books, that’s his life in [Bahay] Pangarap before.)

Yebes, who started as Aquino’s househelp at age 27, described Aquino as “very kind” and was one who did not “give too many orders.”

“Si Sir sa bahay iyong talagang nag-uusap kami kung ano iyong gusto niya. Napakabait. Iyong hindi siya palautos talaga.

(When he was in the house we were just talking about what he wants. He was very kind, and did not give too many orders.)

Aquino, the only son of former president Corazon C. Aquino and former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. succumbed to renal disease secondary to diabetes on Thursday.

On Saturday, Aquino’s cremated remains were laid next to his parents at the Manila Memorial Park in Sucat, Parañaque.

