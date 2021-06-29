NBI-7 alarmed by presence of toddlers in Punta Princesa drug den

Cebu City, Philippines—National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) operatives have expressed alarm over the presence of minors in drug dens that they have recently busted.

NBI-7 director, Attorney Renan Oliva said they are prioritizing the destruction of drug dens following reports that minors are being used in these illegal structures to distribute drugs.

Last Thursday, June 24, NBI agents closed two drug dens in two Cebu City barangays.

In one of those raids conducted in Sitio Siphai Barangay Punta Princesa, here, a mother allegedly lets her two-year-old son play with a tooter which is a tube-like object drug users use for snorting cocaine or other substances.

The mother allegedly told the kid it was a lollipop.

That operation resulted in the arrest of at least two individuals but the mother was not around during the operation and is now at large.

Police identified the arrested den visitors as Krisanto Saavedra, a resident of Gen. Gines Street in Barangay Suba, and Alfredo Omeres of Barangay Mambaling.

Oliva also expressed shock after discovering that the child was only two years old.

Aga Gierran, the agent on the case, said that the mother maintains a drug den inside her house and also sells drugs to her customers.

Gieran however, was uncertain of how long the mother has been operating in the area but maintained that she has been engaged in the illegal drug trade for quite some time now since she is already known as a drug supplier in the neighborhood.

“We have that information nga gipagamit itong 2-year-old. We received information nga pag muhilak daw na, pagamiton. Unya as per account sa mga silingan, parang hindi natutulog,” Gierran said.

(We were informed that the mother would let her 2-year-old child use illegal drugs especially if the child cries. The neighbors also noticed that the child barely sleeps.)

Gieran added that the mother would let the child use drugs to stop the minor from crying.

Aside from the two-year-old minor, operatives also rescued an eight-month-old baby, the youngest child of the suspect.

The mother of the rescued minors reportedly left the children in the care of a neighbor when operatives swooped down on her drug den. Both minors were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Mambaling Drug Operation: Couple, three others arrested

Also on June 24, in Sitio Imhai in Barangay Mambaling, a couple suspected of maintaining a drug den was arrested along with three visitors.

Operatives were also informed that the mother would let her 16-year-old kid distribute illegal drugs in their area, The mother, however, denied this allegation.

The three drug den visitors were identified as Melchor Imus, Regino Gabuya, both of Barangay Punta Princesa, and Jakyl Rosaceña of Barangay Mambaling.

CDN Digital is withholding the identity of the arrested couple to protect their son who is a minor.

In an interview with the media, the arrested mother belied allegations that she lets her 16-year-old son distribute illegal drugs.

She, however, admitted to being a user but said she never used her son to sell drugs.

With these developments, Oliva encourages the community to support, report, and coordinate with them to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs and other forms of criminality.

NBI-7 has already filed appropriate charges against the arrested individuals while continuing to track down the mother of the two minors. /rcg

READ: Former amateur boxer, six others arrested for drugs in Kasambagan