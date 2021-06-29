Wesley So Cup: Cordova faces Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors are set for a collision course in the south division online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors, who are at the No. 3 spot in the south division standings with a 20-5 (win-loss) record, will try to prevent an upset as they face fellow Cebu-based team, the Naki Warriors in one of their two scheduled matches on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The Naki Warriors are currently at seventh place in the standings with an 8-17 (win-loss) card.

After taking on the Naki Warriors, the Dutchess Dagami Warriors will take on the top-ranked Iloilo Kisela Knights (20-5) in their second scheduled match.

Meanwhile, the Naki Warriors will face the No. 5 ranked Zamboanga Sultans (15-10) in their other match.

The Toledo City Trojans eyes redemption following their two consecutive losses in last Sunday’s schedule.

They will play against the No. 8 team, the Palawan Queen’s Gambit (7-18) and the No. 11 squad, the Mindoro Tamaraws (5-20).

The Trojans are currently seated at sixth place with 14-11 (win-loss) record.

The Cebu City Machers, who are stuck at ninth place with 7-18 record, will take on the Tamaraws in the first game and the bottom-ranked Iriga City Oragons (5-20) in their second match.

