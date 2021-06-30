The Zen baby of Ellen Adarna

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Zen baby—this was how actress and mom Ellen Adarna described her son Elias Modesto in a recent video she uploaded on Instagram.

The short clip shows Elias happily eating cookies while watching cartoons from a mobile phone.

Ellen suddenly arrive at the scene and took all of his cookies saying it’s already too much.

Elias was stunned but he obeyed his mom and remained calm.

For that, Ellen described him as a Zen master in controlling his emotions.

The definition of zen is slang for feeling peaceful and relaxed, according to https://www.yourdictionary.com.

“My son is a Zen Master in controlling and managing his emotions. low-key angry, high-key civilized.

“We’re dealing with food and emotions here… that’s deep, you know,” Ellen wrote on Instagram.

Netizens in the Instagram world are gushing over Elias Modesto’s cute and hilarious reaction after Ellen took his cookies.

The video has reached over 849,686 views as of this posting.

It was taken by Ellen’s friend and furniture designer Vito Selma. /rcg